MDCPS: Armed male attempted to trespass onto Miami-Dade elementary school

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday after an armed male attempted to trespass onto the school’s campus, school district officials confirmed.

The incident occurred at William J. Bryan Elementary School in North Miami. The school is located at 1201 NE 125th St.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, the suspect never made it onto the campus.

His identity has not yet been released, nor has further details about the incident.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.