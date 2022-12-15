80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

MDCPS: Armed male attempted to trespass onto Miami-Dade elementary school

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: North Miami, Miami-Dade County, Crime, Education

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday after an armed male attempted to trespass onto the school’s campus, school district officials confirmed.

The incident occurred at William J. Bryan Elementary School in North Miami. The school is located at 1201 NE 125th St.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, the suspect never made it onto the campus.

His identity has not yet been released, nor has further details about the incident.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email