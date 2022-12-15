Miami-Dade school board holds vote regarding which flags can be displayed in classrooms

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade County School Board passed an item on Wednesday that sparked some controversy with LGBTQ advocates.

It is regarding what type of flags are allowed to be flown in the classroom.

The American flag should fly high at schools across Miami-Dade, as per district policy.

But one of the school board’s newest members believes there should be little competition.

“It’s about our American flag and the only flag that should be flown in our classrooms unless it is related to the curriculum that is being taught to our students,” said board member Roberto Alonso.

It was Alonso who sponsored a police amendment that aimed to, “restrict the display of flags that would promote a political issue.”

Some people feared vagueness of the wording could open the door to setbacks of hard fought issues.

Opponents were not just concerned over pride flags, but also whether displaying Black Lives Matter flags in classrooms, or even flags from native countries, would be allowed.

“I really fear that this term is so vague that it’s going to lead to censorship in our classrooms, which is entirely un-American,” said board member Lucia Baez-Geller.

Hours of debate led to a tweak in wording that would allow all federally protected flags in classes.

“This is not about dividing, this is about unifying,” Alonso said.

The issue will be reviewed again during a meeting on Feb. 8.