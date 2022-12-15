South Florida family speaks about gun violence a month after football star killed in UVA shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of D’Sean Perry held a news conference Thursday, a month after the rising football star was killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia.

Perry, 22, was a Miami native who played football at Gulliver Prep. He was one of three people killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday, Nov. 13 around 10:30 p.m. while on a bus returning from a field trip with other UVA students after they had gone to see a play in Washington, D.C.

His family is now speaking out against the rise in gun violence, with their attorney citing new statistics that show that the most common cause of death for those under the age of 19 being gun violence.

The attorney said statistics also show that the U.S. has more guns than people.

“Each time I look up to the sky and I see a star shining bright, I will forever be reminded of the light that D’Sean brought to my life,” Virginia football coach Tony Elliott said last month.

Perry’s coaches and friends described him as a determined, passionate young man, whose interests extended beyond the football field.

“I continued to hear his name associated with things like music, art, life, love,” Elliott said.

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is accused of killing Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., all of who played football for the Cavaliers. Another football player, Mike Hollins, was seriously wounded after he was shot in the back. He has since been released from a Richmond, Va., hospital. A female was also wounded.

Jones was arrested in suburban Richmond after a manhunt that lasted almost 24 hours. He is being held without bond.

A GoFundMe Page has been set up to help with the Perry family’s expenses by Bradley Smith, the owner of a Palmetto Bay barber shop.

Smith stated: “We watched him go from a little kid to a handsome young man with a full scholarship playing football at UVA.”

Smith says on the GoFundMe page that Sean Perry would bring his son to the barbershop for “as long as I can remember.”

The university has cancelled its final two football games of the season.