Surfside finds temporary replacements for police chief, town manager amid resignations

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Surfside’s police chief, manager, and assistant manager abruptly resigned as the town is still waiting for the results of a federal investigation into the building collapse that killed 98 people last year.

The town announced on Thursday that Police Capt. John Healy will temporarily replace Chief Rogelio Torres, Jr., and Hector Gomez, the town’s public works director will take over Town Manager Andrew Hyatt’s position in the interim.

Torres, who was with the Sunrise Police Department for more than three decades, had just become the police chief in February. He served as Sunrise’s deputy chief of police from 2018 until he retired in 2019.

Hyatt, of Cleveland, Tennessee, joined the town in 2020. He had been the town’s manager for about seven months when the 12-story Champlain Towers South building collapsed at about 1:25 a.m., on June 24, 2021.

Assistant Town Manager Jason Greene’s replacement has yet to be determined. Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger announced Hyatt’s resignation on Tuesday during a public meeting. Town officials announced the resignations of Torres and Greene on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.