Woman who vanished in Miami Shores could be in danger and need help, police say

Mary Lee Houlihan vanished on Wednesday from Miami Shores, police said.

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Police officers asked the public for help on Thursday with finding a woman who vanished from Miami Shores on Wednesday as she has been experiencing early-stage symptoms of dementia.

Mary Lee Houlihan, 56, did not return to her home in Miami Shores on Wednesday night and she could be in danger, according to the Miami Shores Police Department.

Lee Houlihan, who is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, was last seen wearing all-black clothing with gold accessories, according to Cmdr. Kerry Turner, a spokesperson for the police department.

Turner warned Lee Houlihan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive neurologic disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills.

Turner asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 305-759-2468.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.