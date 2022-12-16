BSO: Porch pirate accused of stealing packages, scooter in Pompano Beach

A man and a woman are being accused of stealing packages from residents of Broward and Palm Beach County

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a woman Saturday for the second time in two months after stealing packages and a scooter in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to BSO, deputies received a call around 3 p.m. of a suspected burglary near the 120 block of Northwest 10th Street in Pompano Beach.

Deputies said the victim called in the burglary when she noticed a hole in their fence and saw some tools on the floor by a U-Haul truck.

According to the arrest affidavit, the witness noticed a woman who was later identified by deputies as 34-year-old Adriana Estela Colon, loading tools and packages in the U-Haul and then driving off.

Deputies said Colon, along with two other suspects, stopped the vehicle and then fled on foot.

Authorities said after detaining the suspects, deputies were able to find several tools that the victim reported stolen along with a black scooter which was also reported stolen out of Pompano Beach.

Colon’s latest arrest comes one month after she and Jonathan Seth Lapidus, 53, were arrested around noon on Nov. 26 for stealing a 2019 Ford E-350 Econoline and using it to steal packages from front doorsteps at homes around Broward and Palm Beach counties, authorities said.

53-year-old Jonathan Seth Lapidus (Broward Sheriff's Office)

According to the arrest report, detectives also said they found cocaine in Colon’s backpack along with 66 forged checks in different company names, a stolen Visa debit card and a notebook with the personal information of eight people.

Authorities said they have been working to return the stolen packages to the rightful owners.

Lapidus is being held without bond and is facing multiple charges of burglary, drugs and grand theft auto.

According to a police report, Colon is also being held without bond and is facing charges of occupied burglary and grand theft.