Gas station stop leads to Lottery win for Florida man

VERO BEACH, Fla. – A Florida man picked the right gas station to stop at as he left with a $1 million winning Lottery ticket, Lottery officials announced this week.

Girish Brahmbhatt, of Vero Beach, purchased the winning $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off ticket at a Chevron in his hometown.

He claimed his winnings this week at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game launched on July 4 and features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million!” a news release from the Florida Lottery stated. “The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.02.”