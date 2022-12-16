MCSO: Man falsely claims he owns Florida Keys home he walked into; flees from deputies

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – A 43-year-old man from Stratford, Connecticut, was arrested Thursday after he broke into a home in Islamorada and then fled from deputies on U.S. 1, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the agency, deputies were called to the home in the 76000 block of the Overseas Highway around 3 p.m.

A property caretaker there told deputies that an unknown man, later identified as Walter Charles Litzie, walked into the home and falsely claimed that he had recently purchased it.

Deputies arrived at the house and were trying to gather information about Litzie when they said he got into a Chevrolet sedan and took off, despite being ordered to stop.

Linhardt said Litzie sped and illegally passed other drivers on U.S. 1 as he tried to get away from deputies.

Deputies called off the chase for safety reasons, but Litzie eventually pulled into a parking lot in the 84000 block of the Overseas Highway and surrendered, Linhardt said.

He faces charges of burglary, larceny and fleeing and eluding.