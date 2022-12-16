WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade mayor announces expansion of Emergency Rental Assistance Program

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is holding a news conference Friday morning to announce the expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program as part of the rollout of her HOMES Plan.

The mayor and other officials are expected to “discuss the expansion and the impact it will have on struggling homeowners and renters countywide, as the county works to distribute funds to those most in need this holiday season,” a news release from the mayor’s office stated.

The program is a component of the mayor’s HOMES Plan, which was approved in the 2022-23 annual county budget “as part of a historic investment of $500 million to tackle the affordability crisis and ensure all families can continue to live and work in Miami-Dade County,” the news release stated.

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, the county has distributed more than $138 million to help keep over 21,000 families in their homes.

Click here for more information about the program.