Miami man says he’s stranded in Peru with around 200 American citizens

MIAMI – A man from South Florida says he is stranded abroad and is worried he may not be home for the holidays.

Miami resident Brian Vega told Local 10 News’ Christina Vazquez he is stranded with upwards of 200 other American citizens in a town near Machu Picchu in Peru.

Train service has been suspended as Peru declared a state of emergency Wednesday.

“From what I understand, the rest of the country is not doing too well,” Vega said. “They’re rioting, burning things down.”

Vega said local authorities don’t even know if they can get him out before Christmas. He has a wife and two young children at home.

“The only way into this town is via train and from what I understand, they’ve disassembled train tracks and protestors are also blocking the train line,” he said.

Vega said he is speaking out because he is hoping U.S. lawmakers can work to airlift them out since train service is suspended. He also said he wanted to bring attention to the situation overall.