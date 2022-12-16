Miami woman wondering how she’ll pay medical bills following violent crash that took her leg

MIAMI – A South Florida woman says she’s happy to be alive after surviving a horrific crash in Miami.

But as she continues to recover, she has more questions than answers about how she will pay her mounting medical bills.

That woman, Eunice Torres, says she is also worried about how she will provide for her two-year-old son.

Her leg has been amputated below the knee.

She’s also recovering from a long list of other fractures.

Torres had left work early two weeks ago to take her son to the doctor when a white van struck the Uber she was in nearly head-on near the intersection of Flagler Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.

She says she looked down to see her foot smashed.

Miami-Dade police say they were pursuing the white van after identifying it as stolen near the intersection of Flagler Street and Northwest 42nd Avenue.

When the woman driving didn’t stop, police say they backed off, allowing a helicopter to continue the chase.

But the woman continued to drive erratically, speeding southbound down 27th Avenue, eventually cutting over into the northbound lanes and causing the collision, sending the sedan where Torres was a passenger spinning.

Torres and her family now want answers about who will pay her medical bills going forward.

She doesn’t have insurance, she says, and the bills continue to add up

Torres says she will need physical therapy going forward.

She says she has reached out to Uber as well as Miami-Dade police, but it still remains unclear who will help her with those medical bills.