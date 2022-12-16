Michael Putney’s last ‘This Week In South Florida’ is Sunday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney is retiring after a journalistic career that spanned about half a century and included over three decades of service with WPLG Local 10 News.

On Friday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz visited the Local 10 newsroom in Pembroke Park to personally tell Putney that she had entered a statement into the congressional record to honor his service and she delivered a U.S. flag that flew in his honor over the U.S. Capitol.

“Another certainty for any elected official was that at some point you would have to answer the tough and fair questions from Putney,” Wasserman Schultz said. “Michael was doggedly devoted to accountability throughout his tenure at WPLG and our community is far better as a result of that work.”

Putney, who was born in New York City, spent his early years in St. Louis and moved to Berkeley, California when he was 14 years old. After graduating from Berkeley High School and attending Deep Springs College, he earned a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of Missouri.

Putney began his journalistic career in radio while he was a graduate student at the University of Missouri in 1966. He wrote for The National Observer, Time, and The Miami Herald before reporting and co-anchoring for WTVJ.

Putney had lived in Miami since 1977 when he joined WPLG in 1989 as a senior political reporter and host of “This Week In South Florida.”

Putney also reported from Cuba over 25 times. His historic coverage includes stories about the Mariel boatlifts; the Immigration Accord talks, the Cuban National Assembly, the arrival of the remains of Che Guevara to Havana from Bolivia, and Pope John Paul II’s visit to the Communist island.

Putney interviewed politicians on every level of government including former President Barack Obama who was “fun” and former President Richard Nixon, who he said taught him not to be “so judgemental” because “people are complex.”

Putney’s last “This Week In South Florida” will be at 11:30 a.m., on Sunday.