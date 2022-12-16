Thief snatches purse from mother’s car outside Pembroke Pines daycare

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A South Florida mother is outraged after a thief stole her purse from inside her car after she stepped out to drop off her son at his daycare.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday outside Learning Center Academy at 2100 N. Flamingo Road in Pembroke Pines.

Surveillance video sent to Local 10 by the victim shows a white vehicle pulling up alongside the victim’s car after she got out with her child.

A passenger is seen getting out of the vehicle, opening the driver’s side door of her car and taking off with her purse.

Anyone with information about the thief’s identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.