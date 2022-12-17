DOT workers discover human heart in salt pile in Tennessee

MCEWEN, Tenn. – Authorities are investigating the discovery of a human heart in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation facility.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said workers at the facility in McEwen were making preparations for inclement weather Thursday when they came across something unusual that was later confirmed to be an adult male human heart.

Officers were searching other salt piles at the facility Friday.

Local 10 News obtained video of a helicopter flying over the crime scene after the heart was found.

Davis said the facility was being treated as a crime scene and officials are trying to determine where the salt came from and when it came in.