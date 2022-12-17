Hollywood firefighters help Santa bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s hospital patients

Hollywood Fire Rescue and Santa Claus teamed up to deliver toys and bring smiles to girls and boys faces.

HOLLYWOOF, Fla. – Firefighters took on a new task Saturday, giving Santa Claus a lift to help bring smiles to children at Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

According to event organizers, the holiday parade included toys for all the girls and boys.

The event also featured Santa being hoisted four stories up in the bucket of a fire truck towards the hospital skyway.

Hollywood Fire-Rescue and other departments visited patients and families outside of the hospital and even gave one special patient a chance to sit in the truck.

The parade and toy donation is held annually to cheer up kids impacted by illness during the holiday season.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital sent videos of the event which you can watch below.