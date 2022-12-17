Miami man wins big while playing Lottery scratch-off game

MIAMI – A South Florida man won the $1 million top prize while playing the Cash Club scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Fernandez Soler, 51, of Miami, claimed his winnings at the Lottery’s Miami District Office and chose to receive the one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

According to the Florida Lottery, Soler purchased his winning ticket from Kwik Stop, located at 2201 Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $10 game, CASH CLUB, launched in April 2021 and features 10 top prizes of $1 million!” a news release from the Florida Lottery stated. “The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.12.”

“Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in the fiscal year 2021-22.”