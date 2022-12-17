Opa-locka man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material

MIAMI – An Opa-locka man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday after police accused him of extorting four minor girls into creating sexual abuse files and sending them to him over a social media application.

According to a press release, Oscar Williams Jr., 30, was apprehended after the FBI conducted a search after receiving a tip from the same social media application, he used to commit the crime.

Prosecutors said Williams had previously been convicted on four counts of production of child sexual abuse material and one count of extortion.

Detectives said Williams demanded over 50 photos a day from some of the victims and threatened to post the material on social media and pornography websites if they did not continue to send it to him.

Authorities said the investigation started when Williams began extorting the four minors between November 2019 and September 2020.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Miami Field Office.

It was brought about as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

To report suspected human trafficking or to obtain resources for victims, call 888-373-7888; text “BeFree” (233733), or live chat at HumanTraffickingHotline.org.