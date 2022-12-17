Police investigating after vehicle crashes into Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a Hollywood home early Saturday morning.

According to Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to 20th Avenue and Rodman Street for a crash.

Bettineschi said that preliminary information shows the driver of a car struck a city parking sign, a tree and then the side of a home located in the 1900 block of Plunkett Street.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that police had to use a crowbar to extract the driver from the vehicle.

“I just woke up to use the restroom and I got back in bed and heard ‘crunch, crunch, bang’ and I thought somebody ran into the house across the street,” one neighbor said.

The driver was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Police have not identified the driver or what caused the accident.