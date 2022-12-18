Wrong-way crash kills Hyundai driver in Doral, police say

DORAL, Fla. – A 44-year-old man died after a car crash on Sunday morning in Doral, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The man who died was driving a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Northwest 25 Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a grey 2021 Honda CRV at Northwest 99 Avenue, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found the man dead and the driver of the Honda injured, but in stable condition.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

