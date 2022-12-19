Argentines celebrate World Cup win on Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FLA – Soccer fans partied well into Sunday night on Miami Beach following Argentina’s win over France in the World Cup.

Excitement filled the air around 73rd Street and Collins as thousands of people celebrated the outcome of the game which was played at a stadium in Qatar.

Miami Beach is home to a sizable Argentine population.

“We’ve waited for this event for like thirty years”, says Franco Coa who was born in Argentina. “Look at all these happy people, we’re all together - we don’t have have any problems, this is a night to be happy.”

Officers with Miami Beach Police tried to keep lanes of traffic clear from the party revelers but eventually decided to shutdown a portion of A-1-A for safety and allow space for the partygoers to express themselves. The consequence was a traffic nightmare for people trying to navigate the the affected street and some surrounding roads.

People could be seen partying on the rooftops of some popular Argentina restaurants and in tree tops, while carrying flags from their native Argentina and banners with the face of star player Lionel Messi.

“It’s amazing, we’re so excited after thirty six years, we made it”, said soccer fan Antonella Morrone.

After containing the crowd, police eventually reopened Collins Avenue.