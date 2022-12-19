Coast Guard searching for 9 Cubans after boat capsizes

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. – Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard searched for nine suspected Cuban migrants in the waters off Palm Beach County, the agency said Monday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan rescued a person from the water near Lake Worth Beach Sunday afternoon.

“The survivor reported he and (nine) others left Cuba on Dec. 10 (and) the vessel capsized early Sunday morning,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

The search and rescue efforts come amid an upsurge in Cuban migration to South Florida.