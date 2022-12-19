74º

Deputies search for 14-year-old girl last seen in Deerfield Beach

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Deerfield Beach
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies search for missing 14-year-old (Courtesy: Broward Sheriff's Office)

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl last seen in Deerfield Beach has been reported missing, authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to detectives, Lanna Barretto was last seen around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive in Deerfield Beach.

Barretto is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing red shorts and a red jacket.

Anyone with information on Barretto’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com

