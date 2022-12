LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial building near State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes Monday morning.

Sky 10 flew over the building, located at 3849 NW 19th St., at around 10 a.m., where smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

Local 10 News has reached out to Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.