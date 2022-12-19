Investigators seek suspect in Coconut Grove mail carrier robbery

MIAMI – Federal investigators are looking for a man suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood last week.

Officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service released surveillance photos and a forensic sketch of the suspect Monday, who they say robbed the letter carrier in the area of Oak Avenue and Margaret Street while brandishing a weapon Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 26, between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, with tan skin, curly hair, a slim build, and wearing a black work t-shirt with white lettering on it, black skinny jeans and black sneakers.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.