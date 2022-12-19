Miami police arrest suspect in murder of homeless man

Person of interest, later identified by police as Dervens Chery (L) - Charles Cole (R)

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a man previously identified as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a homeless man in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood in October, officials said Monday.

Police took Dervens Chery, 20, of North Miami, into custody on a second-degree murder charge Saturday.

According to an arrest report, Chery was seen on surveillance video pulling out a gun and approaching a sleeping Charles Cole, who had just turned 68 two days before the Oct. 28 shooting.

Dervens Chery (MDCR)

The report states Chery is seen on video fleeing the scene, located in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street, moments after police got a ShotSpotter report of gunshots being fired in the area.

Police said Cole suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Police said Chery was the only person seen in the area at the time of the shooting and, during a search warrant of Chery’s personal items while he was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on unrelated charges, found the same shirt, shoes and jewelry seen on surveillance video.

Chery remained at TGK without bond as of Monday afternoon.