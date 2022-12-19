Northwest Miami-Dade man accused of breaking into ex’s house, stabbing her

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man after accusing him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, stabbing her and dragging her out by her hair early Sunday morning.

Leyshon Moralez, 20, now faces attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary and kidnapping charges.

The location of the crime was redacted in a Miami-Dade police report.

According to the report, Moralez knocked on the victim’s door and attempted to speak with her. Police said the woman’s sister answered the door and told Moralez, through the closed front door, that she wasn’t there.

The woman arrived home “moments later” and was informed Moralez was out in the parking lot, arguing with a man the woman “was out that evening with,” police wrote.

Moralez later went to the door again, banged on it and demanded his ex speak with him, according to police.

After neither woman opened the door, Moralez broke in and grabbed his ex by the neck as she sat with her sister in the living room, officers wrote. The woman’s sister intervened.

Moralez eventually “became enraged,” pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly in the back as he pulled her hair, according to police. The woman had turned away and yelled after noticing the knife.

The woman’s sister attempted to intervene again, but Moralez made an “aggressive move as if he was going to stab her,” police wrote, leading her to back away as she witnessed him pull the victim out of the apartment by her hair.

Moralez placed the woman in the parking lot and, after Miami-Dade police arrived, told officers that his ex had “fell on a knife” and that her injuries were the result of the fall, police said.

Medics took the woman to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital as a trauma patient, the report states.

Moralez, who police said refused to speak with them, was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.