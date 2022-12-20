Man sets car, gas pump on fire at Miami-Dade car dealership, police say

MIAMI – Detectives accused a man on Monday of nearly killing someone after setting a gas pump and a car on fire at a car dealership in Miami-Dade County.

Amos Servants set fires on Nov. 24 and Dec. 12., at the RPM Miami car dealership, at 2990 NW 27 Ave., just west of Allapattah, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department’s arson squad.

The fires followed an argument between an RPM Miami employee and Servants, 45, who set a silver Honda Accord on fire on Nov. 24, and a gas station pump on Dec. 12, police said.

Records show police officers arrested him on Sunday and corrections booked him at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he remained on Monday night. He is facing charges of attempted felony murder, first-degree arson, and second-degree arson. His bond was set at $27,500.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.