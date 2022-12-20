75º

South Florida fitness group teams up with Santa to gift sneakers to young athletes

Andrew Perez, Reporter

The fitness group (@JustMindYourFitness) captured the holiday spirit with a different kind of charity. (Courtesy: @JustMindYourFitness)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Santa Claus is working up a sweat this year, teaming up with fitness instructors and local organizations to pass out hundreds of pairs of shoes to young athletes in need.

‘Just Mind Your Fitness’ donated more than 250 collected pairs of sneakers at the Northwest Boys & Girls Club, just days before Christmas.

Head coach, Ameri Mathieu, hosted a sneaker drive instead of a toy drive — called Laces for Lil’ Ones — looking to bring a little health this holiday season.

It was a way to bring the community together, he said, filling an important need and focusing on health.

Just Mind Your Fitness, along with friends at Memorial Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, collected the shoes from residents in Miramar and Pembroke Pines.

Andrew Perez is a South Florida native who joined the Local 10 News team in May 2014.

