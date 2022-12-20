Suspect pulled from Pembroke Pines pond

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police officers said a pursuit came to an end as they pulled a suspect from a pond on Tuesday afternoon north of Pines Boulevard.

Video taken by a neighbor of the scene shows officers and dive a team pulling a man from the water.

Officers said the man jumped into the water near Northwest 155 Avenue after a police pursuit. The scene unfolding right as elementary schools in the area were dismissing students for the day.

Neighbors in the area told Local 10 News’ Christian de la Rosa they saw the man being pulled out of the water around 2 p.m.

“Yes, it was quite a while that he was in the water. We came out and the divers were still looking for him. At least 25 minutes went by,” said Pembroke Pines resident, Julie Fernandez.

Authorities said the suspect was transported by fire rescue crews to a nearby hospital for assessment.

Police said that the roadway along 155th Avenue will remain blocked as the investigation continues.