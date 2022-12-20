74º

LIVE

Local News

Suspect pulled from Pembroke Pines pond

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Pembroke Pines, Broward County

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police officers said a pursuit came to an end as they pulled a suspect from a pond on Tuesday afternoon north of Pines Boulevard.

Video taken by a neighbor of the scene shows officers and dive a team pulling a man from the water.

Officers said the man jumped into the water near Northwest 155 Avenue after a police pursuit. The scene unfolding right as elementary schools in the area were dismissing students for the day.

Neighbors in the area told Local 10 News’ Christian de la Rosa they saw the man being pulled out of the water around 2 p.m.

“Yes, it was quite a while that he was in the water. We came out and the divers were still looking for him. At least 25 minutes went by,” said Pembroke Pines resident, Julie Fernandez.

Authorities said the suspect was transported by fire rescue crews to a nearby hospital for assessment.

Police said that the roadway along 155th Avenue will remain blocked as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

email

facebook

twitter

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email