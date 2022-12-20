Woman, 36, accused of sexually assaulting boy in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a southwest Miami-Dade woman Monday after accusing her of sexually assaulting a boy between the ages of 12 and 16 in late November.

Quinica Renee Woodard, 36, who lives in the Leisure City area, faces charges of human trafficking, lewd and lascivious molestation and sexual battery on a minor.

According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, on Nov. 22, at a home in southwest Miami-Dade, Woodard told the boy to meet her in his father’s bedroom, then told him she ordered a set of wristbands that the boy asked for.

But to get the wristbands, police wrote that Woodard laid out one condition to the victim: “If he wanted them, he would have to ‘F’ her.”

The boy complied and the sexual battery continued until the boy’s father interrupted it, the report states.

The boy told police that a few weeks prior, Woodard pushed the boy against a refrigerator and squeezed his genitals, causing a minor injury, officers wrote.

Police wrote that they took in 17 rubber bracelets as evidence in the case.

The report doesn’t specify how Woodard knew the boy.

She was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, according to jail records.