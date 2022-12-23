Drivers being towed from Miami-Dade fast foot lot at rapid pace, critics blame lack of signage

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Numerous drivers have had their cars towed from a southwest Miami-Dade County parking lot despite there being no signs that say they can’t park there.

Those drivers are pointing the finger at one specific business.

Car after car getting towed from the spaces at a shopping center on 107th Avenue across from Florida International University.

The spots face a DD’s Discounts store, and there are no signs in front of them that say no parking.

The spots are actually part of a Burger King parking lot, with signs posted behind the spots, in a hedge along the drive thru.

Javier Hernández lives nearby and says he was stunned when he noticed how many people were getting towed from these spots.

“Every time I come in I always see at least two cars getting yoked up. I’m seeing senior citizen after senior citizen coming out,” he said.

While the lot does have parking signs warning of towing for non-customers, critics argue there are none in area of those spots.

“What they should have done in my opinion, they should have the signs in front of the spots as opposed to away from the spots,” Hernandez said.

The closest signs are on the hedge facing the drive through lane.

From there, there are two lanes of traffic, and then the spaces in question.

A man named JT who works in the area spoke to local 10 about the issue.

“Nobody parks where the sign is at. It’s not even a parking space, it’s on the curb on the opposite side of where people should be parking,” JT said.

A mother shopping with her son told Local 10 News she had no idea she couldn’t park in those spots.

She said it’s bad because there’s no sign. Local 10 News asked the Burger King manager about the issue.

The manager said there are signs in the lot, but when it was pointed out that there are none in the back row, she said she had no information and would reach out to her boss.

JT believes there’s a simple fix.

“Put a sign that says that belongs to you. It’s pretty unfair. It looks like an open lot,” he said.