South Florida shoppers are busy buying last minute gifts

SUNRISE, Fla. – South Florida shoppers are out and about at local malls, purchasing last minute gifts before Christmas.

The parking lots are packed and inside, shoppers brush by each other, nearly shoulder to shoulder.

Some among the crowd at the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise said they are not bothered by the crowds.

“Sometimes you know, we are at work, busy, but I’m used to the hectic. It doesn’t bother,” said one shopper.

Others a little overwhelmed by the madness.

“I just got a little stressed, I don’t know though,” said a mall employee.

Mall directors and local authorities are encouraging shoppers to remain patient as they look for parking.

At Sawgrass Mills, extra security is on hand, but so far, no major incidents have been reported.

“In terms of percentage of Christmas shopping how much for last minute? Like five percent good to go, so the little stuff that I do need is good to go,” said another shopper.

Several malls across South Florida are offering extended hours. Sawgrass Mills will be open until 10 p.m. on Friday and until 10 p.m. on Saturday. Be sure to check the hours before you head out the door.