South Florida’s ‘Big Mama’ continues annual Holiday gift giveaway

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Essie Reed, also known as “Big Mama,” goes out of way to take care of South Florida youth during the holidays and continues her gift giving tradition on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, Reed and a group of volunteers prepared for her annual “Gift of Love” toy giveaway through her “Team of Life” organization.

During the annual event, hundreds of families came out to the Team of Life Center at 2136 NW Eighth St. in Fort Lauderdale to eat and receive gifts and, of course, spread a little holiday cheer.

Big Mama told Local 10 News that she’s being hosting the event for over 40 years because she remembers what it was like growing up as a kid.

“God does it. Big Mama don’t do it. I’ve got some beautiful, loving donors that love what Big Mama does and all because of them, it wouldn’t have happened. What we’re doing today here is we’re filling up our kids, our families with good things so they can go on about their Christmas,” said Reid.

The giveaway will continue through Christmas Eve with more gifts, activities and maybe a visit from a from a festive firetruck.