Udonis Haslem takes South Florida students on holiday shopping spree

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Miami Heat star and team captain Udonis Haslem is no stranger to giving back to the community during the holiday season.

Haslem went on a shopping spree Friday with dozens of students at a Walmart in Hollywood.

The group of kids included ten visually-impaired students from Miami Lighthouse Academy.

Each attendee received a $200 gift card to buy whatever their heart desired, from bicycles to music and electronics and, of course, toys.

While the kids were busy filling up their shopping carts, Haslem said days like these fill his heart with joy.

“When I see these kids smile and I get that thank you, that’s enough for me. That’s my gift to myself, that’s what makes me feel good,” he said.

After their Walmart visit, the youngsters traveled to the FunDimension Amusement Center for lunch and hours of games.