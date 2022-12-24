BSO: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in central Broward

William Shackelford, 43, faces a charge of third-degree felony murder for the shooting death of a man back in May, authorities said.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a suspect Friday in connection with the murder of a man in central Broward, authorities said.

According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, William Shackelford, 43, faces a charge of third-degree felony murder after fatally shooting a man back in May.

According to authorities, around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, Broward County Regional Communications received reports of a possible gunshot victim located in the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Deputies responded to the scene along with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said that after using a variety of investigative techniques over several months, it was determined that Shackelford was the suspect involved.

According to Caro, Miami-Dade Police Department detectives located Shackelford in Miami-Dade on Friday and was taken into custody.

He is expected to be extradited to a Broward County jail.

Deputies have not revealed the identity of the victim due to Marcy’s law.