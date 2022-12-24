50º

Video shows man firing gun out of Lamborghini on South Florida highway

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was caught on camera unloading a gun from inside a luxury sports car on a South Florida highway Friday evening.

After potentially putting people’s lives at risk, the startling footage was then posted to a man’s Instagram account.

The man in question was a passenger in a Lamborghini when he decided to pull out a gun and start firing out the window along the highway.

The video is now making it’s rounds on social media and authorities are trying to identify the suspects.

The Instagram stories begin with a video two men posing, blowing smoke and smiling.

The following video shows what looks like a food and bar tab for more than $2,000.

Before the next clip is of a white Lamborghini driving down the road from the perspective of a passenger in what looks like a green one.

In the next video you can hear laughing in the background while gunshots are being fired all with laughing emojis attached to the video.

Authorities said this is a no laughing matter.

Miami-Dade police say they forwarded the clips to Florida Highway Patrol and its Bureau of Criminal Investigations is now on the case.

Officials have not revealed where the video was taken or who the people are involved

The Instagram account that posted the video: _Taylor_2blea_ has since been deleted.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries in the shooting.

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

