50º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old from Coconut Creek

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coconut Creek, Broward County
Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Sarina Ropp. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a young girl from South Florida.

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Sarina Ropp from Coconut Creek.

She was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of Northwest 55th Terrace wearing a black hooded sweater and blue shorts with a Scooby Doo logo.

According to police, Ropp is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She is biracial, has brown hair, blue eyes and a birthmark on her left inner calf.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774 or the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.

Additional picture of 15-year-old Sarina Ropp (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email