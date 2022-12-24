Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old from Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a young girl from South Florida.

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Sarina Ropp from Coconut Creek.

She was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of Northwest 55th Terrace wearing a black hooded sweater and blue shorts with a Scooby Doo logo.

According to police, Ropp is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She is biracial, has brown hair, blue eyes and a birthmark on her left inner calf.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774 or the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.