Overnight fire rips through Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The American Red Cross assisted four people on Christmas Eve after a fire caused significant damage to a home in Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park neighborhood.

The fire broke out at a house in the 1000 block of Indiana Avenue overnight.

Photos shared with Local 10 News from inside the home show charred walls and furniture as well as significant water damage.

“The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the families to meet their disaster-caused needs,” a news release from the American Red Cross said.

Local 10 News has contacted Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue for additional information about the blaze.