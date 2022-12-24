Walking out of jail, woman says ‘sorry’ for hurling computer monitor at MIA airline worker

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Bonding out of jail on Christmas Eve, Camila McMillie said few words to Local 10 News about her arrest in a violent outburst at Miami International Airport this week — but one of them was “sorry.”

Police say the 25-year-old Birmingham, Alabama mother was caught on camera hurling a computer monitor at an American Airlines worker Tuesday, having become “irate” and “violent” after being unable to find her children, having asked airline employees for help.

McMillie was reportedly at the counter after missing her connecting flight to New York.

It turned out, McMillie’s two children, aged 6 and 8, had gone to the restroom without telling her, according to an arrest report.

Local 10 News was the only station there as McMillie walked out of jail Saturday morning.

Camila McMillie walks out of jail:

“Do you regret throwing the computer stuff?” Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly asked McMillie.

She nodded yes.

“Did it hit that lady?” he asked.

McMillie shrugged.

“Anything you want to say to them?” Kelly asked.

“I’m sorry,” McMillie replied.

Police said the American Airlines worker suffered a bruise to her right shoulder and the airline estimated the property damage at about $10,000.

McMilllie is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

McMillie told Local 10 News her children are back in Alabama with their grandmother.