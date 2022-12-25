50º

15 Cuban migrants detained after landing in Florida Keys

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Migrant vessel "Con La Bendicion De Dios" (@USBPChiefMIP)

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents detained 15 Cuban migrants after their vessel landed in the Florida Keys early Saturday morning, according to a top U.S. Border Patrol official.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who leads the agency’s Miami sector, tweeted that the migrants came ashore on Key Colony Beach around 5 a.m.

According to Slosar the individuals departed from the Matanzas region.

He shared an image of their vessel, called “Con La Bendicion De Dios.”

Slosar did not confirm if any migrants were hurt.

