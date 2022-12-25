FLL travelers frustrated after winter storm causes flight cancellations, delays

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Many travelers at Fort Lauderdale Airport are spending Sunday morning wondering if they will make it home in time for Christmas.

Throughout the morning, Local 10 News spoke with many travelers racing to get home or to family members this Christmas Day, but a number of flights being canceled and delayed is certainly creating a headache for people this holiday season.

The massive winter storm is continuing to cause major issues for travelers and is disrupting flights across the country.

According to airport officials, more than 1300 flights have been cancelled nationwide.

In South Florida, travelers are certainly feeling the effects as well.

From people waiting more than three hours to get a flight or people staying overnight in airports until they can get to their destinations, the frustrations are growing for travelers we spoke with.

According to FlightRadar.com, as of 8:15 a.m., at least 54 were flights delayed and 56 flights were canceled at FLL.

At Miami International Airport at least 34 delayed flights reported and 22 canceled flights with those numbers continuing to rise.

Local 10 News’ Joseph Ojo spoke with Dawei Wang who was experiencing multiple delays after trying to travel to Toronto.

“It’s disruptive to my schedule so it’s longer,” said Wang. “I have to wait here nothing to do.”

Legend Sharpe, of Decatur, Illinois, told Local 10 News that the experience has not been a pleasant one.

“It’s not been very pleasant especially with my two kids at home having to Facetime them instead of being there Christmas morning when they open their presents,” Sharpe said. “It’s not exactly how a young mom wants to spend Christmas.”

Sharpe told Local 10 News that she was told by Delta that she might not be able to get a flight for the next 48 hours, so she is hoping that changes.

Airport officials are advising travelers that if you plan on traveling Christmas Day, check you flight status regularly and get to the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours for an international flight.