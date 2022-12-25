Porch pirate accused of stealing packages in Hollywood, police say

Man accused of stealing packages from homes in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man accused of stealing multiple packages from Hollywood residents was arrested on Christmas Eve, police say.

Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, said officers received several calls starting Saturday afternoon of a suspicious person taking packages from people’s front doors.

According to Lata, most of the thefts took place at the Cortland Apartments along Northwest 29th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers observed a male matching the description of the suspect and after attempting to make contact, the suspect looked back and fled, according to the arrest report.

After pursuing the suspect, police identified the man as 40-year-old Steven Watson and were able to take him into custody without incident.

According to Lata, an inventory search of Watson’s vehicle revealed over 30 stolen packages.

Police were able to identify most of the owners of the packages and return them Saturday night.

Watson was transported to BSO Main Jail.

He was charged with two counts of burglary, one count of grand theft and one count of resisting officers without violence.

