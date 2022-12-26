Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide

A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday.

Delays and cancellations continued at Miami International Airport, with some travelers reporting having to wait for days to catch the next flight out.

“There’s a lot of cancellations,” Legend Sharpe, who was flying to Decatur, Illinois, said. “I’ve been here for two days.”

On Christmas Day alone, more than 40 flights were cancelled out of MIA, while about 100 were cancelled out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“I just got off (a) cruise yesterday,” Dawei Wang, who was flying from Miami to Toronto, said. “So I stayed at the hotel one night.”

On Monday, officials at Miami International Airport reported about 25 cancellations as of noon, as well as 45 or so delays.

They expected the Friday before and the Friday after New Year’s Day to be the busiest upcoming travel days.

Officials advised flyers to keep an eye on the weather and check in with their airlines before leaving for the airport.