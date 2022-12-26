Large crowds expected at malls across South Florida following Christmas holiday

SUNRISE, Fla. – Holiday sales were up this year despite high inflation, according to Mastercard, and even though Christmas is over, malls are expected to be packed this week.

At Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, people were coming out in large numbers despite the traffic and cold temperatures.

Some are out to return unwanted gifts while others are taking advantage of post-Christmas deals.

“We decided to come out here and spend the day, I think everyone else had the same idea in mind,” said shopper Jessalyn Rafalovich.

The day after Christmas is considered the second busiest shopping day of the year, just behind Black Friday.

It’s also a great time to stock on items you didn’t find underneath the tree this year, as retailers are dishing out massive sales.

“We got 70 percent off at Stuart Weitzman, other stores were up to 80 percent off,” said Rafalovich.

For those who want to avoid all the holiday mall traffic, there’s always online shopping to use up gift cards and to find good deals.