Neighbors fed up with Hollywood home used as vacation rental after early morning shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Early morning silence was shattered by the sound of gunshots in Hollywood on Monday.

Home surveillance video after video telling the same story after a house on the 1400 block of Dewey Street was shot up.

“We’ve complained to our city officials and nothing is done,” said concerned neighbor Paul Barrios.

Residents said they are fed up with the home, which is used as a vacation rental property.

“I have been here since 1995 but this has to stop,” said Barrios.

There have even been signs posted, with one reading: “This is a single family home neighborhood. Short term vacation rentals not welcome here.”

“It rolled us out of bed,” said neighbor Albert Knotty. “It sounded like someone banging the door down.”

Hollywood police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.