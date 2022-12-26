Residents lose everything on Christmas morning after fire breaks out in Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two South Florida residents have been forced from their home following a fire on Christmas morning.

They were woken up by the smell of smoke, and have now lost everything.

“I’m devastated, I don’t even know where I’m going to go from here,” said Shelly Davis. “I don’t know what I’m going to do now.”

Davis, who lived in the home, said he is in a state of shock.

“Everything is gone,” he said. “My clothes, her clothes, everything is completely gone.”

Davis had fallen asleep on a couch in the sitting room of the Fort Lauderdale home where he has been renting a room for about two years.

But around 3:30 a.m. on Christmas morning he woke up to the smell of smoke.

“I smelled smoke and I saw the blaze and when I went inside there I saw flames coming from the actual refrigerator,” said Davis.

The flames quickly spread throughout the kitchen and smoke filled up the entire house.

Davis and the woman he’s renting from, Joanne Cole, sprinted out of the home, and eventually, firefighters were able to put out the flames, but not before all of their belongings were ruined.

“It was a home but it’s no home no more,” Davis said. “If anybody can help, show some support, give your time, the Lord will make a way for it to come back to you in some kind of way.”

Unfortunately they do not have insurance so everything they need to fix will come out of their pockets and they say they need as much help as they can get. A GoFundMe page was created to help, and it can be found by clicking here.