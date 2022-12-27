24 Haitian migrants come ashore in ‘maritime smuggling event,’ Border Patrol chief says

PALM BEACH SHORES, Fla. – 24 migrants made landfall in Palm Beach Shores Tuesday in what the head of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector calls a “maritime smuggling event.”

According to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, the landing happened during the morning hours.

Slosar said that the migrants arrived on a 33-foot vessel.

Authorities took the migrants into custody, Slosar said.

It’s yet another instance of Haitian migrants taking to the seas on a potentially treacherous journey to Florida.

79 Haitian migrants were intercepted in a sailboat in Lake Worth earlier this month.