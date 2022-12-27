Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Dania Beach neighborhood

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A large police presence was observed in Dania Beach on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a shooting.

The scene was at an apartment building along the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street.

Authorities said they responded to the scene at approximately 1:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting call.

Dania Beach shooting investigation (WPLG)

Upon arrival, first responders found a man who had been shot and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies were observed at the scene investigating and placing evidence markers down around two hours after initially arriving.

Neighbors told Local 10 News they heard multiple gunshots and then saw a man who they said had been shot at lying on the ground, and the next thing they knew, paramedics had arrived to treat the man.

The entire block was taped off by Broward Sheriff’s deputies as investigators looking into the shooting.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information is made available.