South Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Cesar Marquez, of Dania Beach, won the $1M prize on a scratch-off game. (Florida Lottery)

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man claimed his $1 million winnings this week after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Tuesday.

Cesar Marquez, 55, of Dania Beach, claimed his winnings this week at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Lottery officials said Marquez purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 90 Northwest 167th Street in Miami.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”

“Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in the fiscal year 2021-22.”

