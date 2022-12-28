Cutler Bay man accused of pulling gun in road rage incident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Cutler Bay man Tuesday evening after they accused him of pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to an arrest report, at around 7:20 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an “active road rage incident” that had continued for several miles along Southwest 177th Avenue, also known as Krome Avenue.

According to the report, the incident began near the intersection with Southwest 88th Street.

The victim told police that someone in a small red Honda cut off his pickup truck and caused him to swerve onto the shoulder to avoid a crash, the report states.

According to the report, the pickup driver said the two were “side-by-side arguing” when the Honda driver, 38-year-old Luis Cano-Aristizabal, pointed a gun, which contained a laser, at him.

Cano-Aristizabal told a different story to troopers.

The report states that Cano-Aristizabal said he was cut off by the truck.

“As he tries to speed (past) the pickup truck, the driver began driving aggressively,” troopers said Cano-Aristizabal told them. “The pickup truck driver then pulled to the right side of him and they began exchanging words.”

According to the report, Cano-Aristizabal told troopers that the “irate and aggressive” pickup driver said that he “was going to shoot and had a rifle” and reached for something in his front seat while a woman in the front seat tried to calm him down.

Cano-Aristizabal told troopers that he “fear(ed) for his life” and pulled his Ruger pistol from his front passenger’s seat and had it in a “low ready position” but never brandished it.

Troopers said that Cano-Aristizabal left and the pickup truck driver began following him. The two stopped after seeing an unmarked police car with flashing lights.

Amid conflicting stories, troopers ended up siding with the pickup truck driver and arrested Cano-Aristizabal.

The investigating trooper wrote that the gun was exactly as described by the victim and had a functioning red laser.

The trooper wrote that if Cano-Aristizabal had the gun in the “low ready position” as he claimed, the victim would have never been able to see the laser. Cano-Aristizabal also reportedly told investigators the gun had been “tucked in his hoodie.”

Cano-Aristizabal faced charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and improper exhibition of a firearm.